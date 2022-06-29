Two sheriff's deputies shot during pursuit in Bibb County, district attorney says

Sirens

Two Bibb County sheriff's deputies were shot Wednesday afternoon during a pursuit, according to District Attorney Michael Jackson.

Jackson said officers were chasing a vehicle that had been reported stolen when the suspect opened fire, injuring both deputies.

Authorities have not revealed the extent of the deputies' injuries. The shooting occurred around 5 p.m., according to the Centreville Press.

A manhunt is underway in Bibb County in an effort to find the shooting suspect.

Officials at Centreville City Hall alerted the public about the shooting and reported manhunt in a Facebook post, stating residents in Brierfield and surrounding areas, such as Golfers Trail, Bibb County Road 10 and Alabama 25, should be on alert for an "armed and dangerous suspect."

The investigation is on-going and no further information was made available.

