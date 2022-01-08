Two shooters, no charges: Fatal encounter at Pilot near I-75 may have been self-defense

An Ocala man won't be charged in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old man at a gas station nearly a year ago.

In a memo, Assistant State Attorney Toby Hunt wrote that Sir'Hon Malic Kinsler, also 21, "would have a valid claim of self-defense at trial, and that is even assuming that the state could definitively prove he was the person that fired the fatal shot."

Hunt also said that a second person who reportedly fired shots, Dallas Brown, "would have a valid claim of self-defense, based on these facts and the law."

The prosecutor concluded that "it is tragic that a young man senselessly lost his life and a young woman was injured in this situation, but based on the facts and the evidence, the State is unable to disprove that the person who shot Willis did not act in self-defense. Accordingly, the State cannot prosecute Kinsler for homicide in this case."

Here's what happened on May 2, 2021

Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the Pilot gas station at 2020 SW County Road 484 shortly after 2 a.m. on May 2, 2021 to investigate a shooting. The station is off County Road 484 just west of Interstate 75.

When deputies arrived, they saw a large group of people on the property and found Zion Willis on the ground.

A man at the location told a sheriff's detective that deputies performed CPR on Willis. A second person, Kwashonda Pierson, 23, was also shot. Willis later died; Pierson survived her injury.

According to the prosecutor's memo, a detective interviewed Pierson at the hospital. The woman said she was standing near the gas pumps when she was shot. She doesn't know who shot her.

Multiple people who were at the gas station at the time of the shooting were interviewed by detectives. One person said she was in her car looking at her phone when she heard gunshots. She said she saw two individuals, who appeared to be males, standing close to each other. She said one of them was firing shots.

Before the shooting, she said, there had been an "intense conversation" between the two men. After the shooting, she said, one of the men ran away. The second person, identified as the victim, had a firearm in his hand, the woman said. She gave a detective a description of the men.

The investigation took time to complete

Detectives were given names of people who could assist in the investigation by one of Willis' relatives.

A detective interviewed a man who said he was with Willis at a party that was held across the street from the gas station. At the gas station, the man said, he was talking with Willis by his car when he heard gunshots and ducked.

The man said when he looked up, he saw Kinsler and a second person. He said both Kinsler and the other person were armed. The man said the armed individuals left after the shooting.

The man said he did not know why the shooting occurred, wasn't sure if Willis had fired a shot, and doesn't know if the victim had a gun, according to the prosecutor's memo.

That information was enough for detectives to obtain an arrest warrant for Kinsler, charging him with possession of a firearm by a felon. He is still being held at the Marion County Jail on that charge.

Continuing with their investigation, detectives found one person who was uncooperative, two others who confirmed what detectives were told about the shooting, and a fourth person who gave detectives additional information.

The latter person, a woman, told a detective that she was at the party and the gas station. She said Willis was standing near a vehicle with a hoodie on and it was pulled tightly around his face.

She said she heard the first gunshot that she believes was fired in the air by Willis. The woman said she saw another man, presumably Kinsler, fire at least one shot at Willis.

The woman said she also saw Dallas Brown shooting at Willis while in his vehicle.

She said Willis fell on the ground with a gun in his right hand.

She said when someone in the crowd suggest performing CPR on Willis, one person replied: "No, let him die; he started this," according to the prosecutor's report.

An autopsy showed Willis was shot multiple times and the manner of death was homicide.

Detectives were told that the shooting may have stemmed from Kinsler allegedly robbing Willis roughly two months earlier. Willis reportedly was upset about the robbery and he and his associates have allegedly shot at Kinsler whenever they see him.

A sheriff's official interviewed one of Willis' relatives and was told about the alleged robbery. The relative said Willis did not report it to law enforcement for fear of retaliation.

Potential lawsuit still in the works

Three months after Willis' death, Shelby Walton, a lawyer at the Haggard Law Firm in Coral Gables, announced intent to file a lawsuit against the gas station.

Although no criminal charges have been filed in Willis' death, Walton told a Star-Banner reporter that his office is proceeding with the lawsuit and gathering statements from witnesses. The lawyer is representing Willis' family and Pierson.

Walton said the Willis family is "incredibly disappointed" about no charges being filed. Walton said the shooting at the gas station "should've never happened."

"All of this could've been prevented," she said about the crowd at the gas station that led to the shooting.

Walton said as far as she knows, there was no evidence that Willis had a gun. She said the big question is why there were so many people at the gas station.

"They knew it was dangerous and did nothing," she said about station management.

Pilot Company, the owner of the gas station, said in a statement to the Star-Banner: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr. Willis. We continue to cooperate fully with the local authorities as the investigation continues. The well-being of our guests and team members is our top priority to ensure the safest possible shopping experience."

