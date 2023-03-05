Two shooting incidents Sunday leave four injured in Lake City

Reports from the Lake City Police Department state that on on Sunday, at 11:05 a.m., officers from the LCPD were dispatched to north west Alma Avenue to the report of gunshots.

Before arriving, officers were advised by Lake City Police Department Communications officers of several persons shot.

Upon arrival, officers and deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office spoke with four male victims, one with a wound to the shoulder, one with a wound to the neck, one with a wound to the leg and one with a wound to the stomach.

Officer administered medical treatment to the injured before they were transported to a local hospital for their injuries, three were later transferred to an area trauma unit.

Officers, deputies and troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol canvased the area for evidence, possible witnesses and the location of surveillance cameras.

At 12:21 p.m., our communications center received a call of another incident involving gunfire on south east Avalon Avenue.

The reporting person, along with witnesses at the scene provided a description of the suspect vehicle which was the same as the earlier incident on north east Alma Avenue.

No one was injured in this incident.

Both crime scenes were processed by Investigators from the Lake City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division with the assistance of Crime Scene Technicians from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

