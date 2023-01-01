Two shootings and a fatal stabbing as Stanislaus County rings in the new year

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day morning were marked with violence in Stanislaus County, including two shootings and a fatal stabbing. The latter was Turlock’s second homicide of the holiday weekend and appears to be the first of 2023.

Little has been released about the homicide, including where in the city it took place. But a Turlock Fire Department incident summary says law enforcement and medical responders were dispatched a little after 3:30 a.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Police officers secured the scene, the summary says, and one patient was found on the ground, with a stab wound and not breathing. CPR and other lifesaving efforts were performed, but after 10 minutes with no change in the patient’s condition, the person was declared dead by American Medical Response ambulance personnel.

Just after midnight in west Modesto, police and medical responders were dispatched to a report of a person struck in the face by a stray bullet. Officers secured the area around the 1300 block of Ricardo Way and then AMR crews attended to the patient. A Modesto police sergeant said the gunshot victim survived, but he did not have any additional information about the shooting, such as whether the shot was fired in celebration of the new year.

And in Ceres at about 10:10 p.m., a person suffering from a gunshot wound to the face walked up to the Police Department. The incident summary said only that the shooting occurred elsewhere. The patient was in stable condition and taken to a local hospital. The summary indicates Ceres police and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating, but neither department could be immediately reached Sunday morning for additional information.

The fatal stabbing in Turlock came on the heels of a fatal shooting in the city early Saturday.

The man who died was a 20-year-old Tracy resident whose name was not disclosed, a news release from the Turlock Police Department said. No arrests have been reported in the shooting.

Officers were dispatched about 11:50 p.m. Friday to a reported vehicle sideshow at South Avenue and South Orange Street, the release said. Participants fled, and pursuits resulted in a two collisions, police said.

Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, a deputy aboard the Stanislaus County sheriff’s helicopter reported that participants were assembling for another sideshow at Fulkerth and Tegner roads, the release said.

Responding officers heard gunshots in the crowd and found two men who had been shot, police said. The Tracy man was declared dead at the scene. The other man was expected to survive.

Investigators believe the shootings resulted from an earlier conflict between sideshow participants, the release said.

Information on the fatal shooting can be directed to Detective Brandon Bertram at 209-664-7323. People with video of the sideshows or shootings can contact Detective Raul Garcia at 209-664-7314.

The public also can use the tipline, tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us, or reach Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. The program offers rewards to anonymous tipsters.