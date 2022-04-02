Two shootings happen within 10 minutes of each other in Fresno. One was deadly

Two unrelated shootings occurred within 10 minutes of each other Friday night in Fresno, including one that turned out to be deadly.

In the fatal shooting that happened around 10 p.m., officers responded to a six-round Shotspotter alert activation near the intersection of North Thesta and Clinton avenues, and found a man with a single gunshot wound to the upper body.

That man, who was in his 40s, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

There was no immediate information what led up to the shooting.

His shooting death marks the 12th homicide in Fresno this year.

First shooting

About 10 minutes prior and roughly three miles away in downtown Fresno, police received reports of a shooting in the area of Glenn and McKenzie avenues.

Officers initially could not find any suspects or victims.

But they later received a report of a 16-year-old dropped off at CRMC with a gunshot wound to the upper toroso.

Police learned that the teen was shot near the scene of Glenn and McKenzie avenues.

Police said some type of disturbance had taken place inside the apartment complex earlier in the day.

Then a man came up to the apartment complex and shot the 16-year-old for reasons not immediately known.

A 15-year-old also ended up getting grazed by a bullet near his foot. He refused to be taken to a nearby hospital to get treated.

