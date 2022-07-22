Two shootings in less than 12 hours leaves three people dead in Milwaukee

Two men were killed in an early Friday morning shooting, hours after a woman died by gun violence, continuing a violent week in Milwaukee and a series of incidents involving victimized women.

Police said the first incident was reported at 2:42 p.m. Thursday on the 1700 block of West Wright Street, in the North Division neighborhood. A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was killed in a shooting.

At 12:45 a.m. Friday, police said a 37-year-old Wauwatosa man and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man were killed in a shooting on the 5700 block of West Fond du Lac Avenue.

No description of the circumstances of either were provided by police, who do not have any suspects in custody.

Since Monday, Milwaukee police reported seven homicides, while West Allis police reported another. Those incidents involved four female victims, three of which have been connected to domestic violence.

Through Thursday, Milwaukee police reported 128 homicides on the year, up from 91 on the same date in 2021, when the city broke its homicide record for the second year in a row.

Nonfatal shootings have not increased at the same rate, however, and have instead stayed on the same, elevated pace of last year. More than 450 such incidents have been reported this year through Thursday, according to police.

Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention did not immediately respond to an interview request Friday.

What is causing the rise in gun violence in Milwaukee?

In recent years, investigators and academics have attributed arguments as the primary factor behind roughly a third of homicides and nonfatal shootings, while roughly another third is attributed to unknown reasons.

But at least through May of this year, arguments seemed to be playing a larger role, with almost 42% of homicides and nonfatal shootings being connected to arguments, according to the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission. The primary factor behind a third of such incidents remains unknown, however.

Almost 5% of all homicides and nonfatal shootings through May have been related to domestic violence, a total of 20 victims, according to the Homicide Review Commission. But the total count of annual victims has roughly doubled since 2019.

Countywide, 34 women have been victims of homicide so far in 2022, compared to 16 at the same time last year, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials have consistently drawn a connection between arguments and the accessibility of firearms as a major factor contributing to the city’s historic rate of violence since 2020. With a surge in fatal violence extending nationally since then as well, criminologists have drawn similar connections in other U.S. cities.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

