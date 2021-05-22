Two shootings in Lexington early Saturday leave one dead, two injured

Karla Ward
·1 min read

Two separate shootings left one person dead and two injured in Lexington early Saturday.

Lexington police Sgt. Wayne Terry said police were investigating a fatal shooting on Hillcrest Avenue, just off Winchester Road. The crime was reported just before 3 a.m., he said.

It was the 17th homicide of 2021 in Fayette County.

Terry did not have any information about a suspect or the victim, but he said “it appears to be an isolated incident.”

The second shooting was reported at about 12:45 a.m., when a man forced himself into an apartment on Bob-O-Link Drive and shot the person living there, according to WKYT. Another person in an adjacent apartment was also hit, police told the television station.

Both victims were women, WLEX reported. They were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Police did not have a suspect in custody early Saturday morning.

Woman and toddler injured in shooting in Lexington neighborhood

