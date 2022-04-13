Two shootings, one of them fatal, prompts Columbus Roosters restaurant to close for now

A Roosters restaurant on Columbus' Northeast Side has been the site of two shootings, one of them fatal, in the last two months.

A Roosters restaurant on Columbus' Northeast Side where an 18-year-old man was fatally shot in February will be closed until further notice after a shooting on Tuesday evening left a woman injured.

Columbus police officers dispatched to the 2400 block of East Dublin-Granville Road just before 7 p.m. found a 39-year-old woman inside Roosters with a gunshot wound in her abdomen, police said.

She was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive her injuries, according to police.

Police say someone fired multiple rounds from outside into the restaurant.

Roosters: East Dublin-Granville Road restaurant closed after latest shooting

Tuesday's shooting is the second in as many months at the location. Roosters said in a statement on social media that it will be closed until further notice.

On Feb. 18, Marshawn Davis, 18, was shot just after 10:00 p.m. in the restaurant's vestibule while waiting for a table. Jesus Castro, 18, of South Linden, has been charged in connection with Davis' death.

Court records indicate the pair were once friends who attended school together for several years and witnesses told police that Castro had previously threatened to kill Davis.

Castro was arrested last month after allegedly crashing his vehicle into undercover vehicles used by Columbus police SWAT officers, according to police. Castro has also been identified as a suspect in a shooting that left two men wounded.

Monroe Trombly covers breaking and trending news.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Woman injured in shooting at Columbus Roosters restaurant