Two shootings in one week at Florissant businesses

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Florissant police are investigating after shootings at two businesses there in the span of a week. One happened outside of a fast-food restaurant, the other inside of a Walmart.

The most recent one happened Friday around 10:30 p.m. at the Walmart near Lindbergh Boulevard and New Halls Ferry Road. Police said an employee pulled a gun and shot another man inside the store.

Walmart employee Larry Miller, 23, now faces multiple charges after police said he shot the victim, 24, in the leg at the store. The victim is expected to be okay. Officers took Miller into custody and took his handgun.

Police said the situation began when the two men got into a fight in the middle of the store. That’s when they said Miller opened fire, shooting the victim three times in the lower body.

Water rescue underway in Washington to find man who may have entered Missouri River

George Manoli said he shops at this particular Walmart multiple times a week. He said he can’t believe an employee pulled a gun.

“People have just gone mad, I feel,” Manoli said. “The regard for life just isn’t there.”

Manoli said the entire situation has made him feel less safe.

“It makes you concerned about shopping, you know? Especially doing it for an income. Am I really safe in the store or am I not?” he said.

The Walmart shooting comes just days after a shooting last Sunday down the road in Florissant at the McDonald’s parking lot off of Shackelford Road.

On Tuesday, Florissant police announced they’d arrested 21-year-old Tyrone Brock on charges of 1st-degree assault and armed criminal action. They said Brock shot a man outside of the fast-food restaurant. That man also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting also left the building damaged.

Residents tell FOX 2 they’d like to see stricter gun laws and fewer guns on the street. Pamela Collins is tired of hearing these kinds of stories.

“I get upset because I hear a whole lot of people getting shot up here, shot up there, everywhere, but it needs to be safe. Every area needs to be safe. No guns allowed,” Collins said.

Both men are being held at the St. Louis County Jail. Miller is being held on a $250,000 bond. Brock is being held on a $100,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.