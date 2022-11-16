Two shootings overnight on Jacksonville’s Northside

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings that happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

The first shooting occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Wilson Street. Officers responded to the location and found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect in this case is in custody and is being interviewed by police. Detectives believe the shooting was a result of a disagreement between the two.

The second shooting happened at approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday on Lem Turner Road. Officers responded to the location and found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information in this second shooting, and the culprit is at large. Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Violent crime and crime scene detectives responded to both scenes and are conducting their investigations.

Anyone with information on either incident is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

