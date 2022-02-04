Two shootings overnight leaves one dead, three wounded in Columbus

One person is dead and three are wounded after two shootings in Columbus Thursday night.

Three people were shot on Bowie Avenue in southeast Columbus around 11:40 p.m., police said.

Officers found two men and one woman shot. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One man is in critical condition and the other is unknown, WRBL-TV reported.

A few hours before, police responded to a fatal shooting at 100 Sweetwater Drive.

Amari Conwell, 23, was pronounced dead at 8:55 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. His body will be sent for an autopsy.

Bryan said this marks the third homicide of the year.

The Ledger-Enquirer has reached out to the Columbus Police Department for more information.

This story will be updated as more information is released.