Two shootings in Petersburg within hours; one claims Chesterfield woman

PETERSBURG – The city recorded its eighth homicide of the year in one of two shootings at opposite ends of the city that happened within a spate of two hours late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Ke'Asia Powell

Ke’Asia Powell of Chesterfield County was identified by family members on social media as the murder victim. Police said she was shot shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Wythe Street, which is at its intersection with Foley Street. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

Authorities said she had been shot once.

About two hours later, police said a man was shot in the 1600 block of North Valor Drive in Petersburg’s west end. His injury was considered not life-threatening, and police did not indicate if he was taken to the hospital.

On Facebook, one person posted a photo of Powell and said, “I just wished this was a dream.”

Anyone who may have information about either shooting Thursday or Friday is asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips mobile app.

The shootings come less than a week after 10-year-old Kay’Von Morgan was killed when bullets from a gun battle near his Pecan Acres home pierced the wall of his bedroom and struck him. The child was watching a movie with a friend when he was shot.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on Twitter at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Woman becomes Petersburg's eighth homicide victim of the year