Two shootings reported close together Tuesday in west Modesto

A second shooting on Tuesday night that injured one person was reported by the Modesto Police Department.

The shooting happened on the 300 block of Spruce Street at about 8:40 p.m., about 40 minutes after, and less than a mile from a reported shooting and stabbing that occurred on the 300 block of Wheatley Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her leg and lower back. She was transferred to a local hospital.

Upon investigation, officers believe the woman was in the front yard of a residence when someone approached her then fired at her with a shotgun.

Police do not have a description of a suspect, who as of Saturday morning remained outstanding and unidentified.

Officers do not believe the two shootings, although close in proximity and time, are related.

The Modesto Police Department urges residents with information regarding the shooting to contact crime stoppers at 209-521-4636.