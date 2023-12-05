Two shootings in two days: Savannah's homicide rate increases to 26 for 2023

Crime scene tape outlines the scene of a crime in Tallahassee.

Two shootings in two days left three men dead, bringing the total homicides within the city of Savannah to 26.

A shooting around 7:57 p.m. on Sunday night at the intersection of White Bluff Road and Montgomery Crossroads claimed the life of one man, according to a Savannah Police Department (SPD) press release.

According to an SPD post on social media, another shooting on Amaranth and Perth streets at around 6:20 pm on Dec. 4 left two male victims dead.

SPD responded to a shooting at Amaranth and Perth Street at around 6:20 pm in reference to a ShotSpotter Report. Two adult male victims were found deceased. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) December 5, 2023

SPD stated in a press release that detectives are following up on leads in both shootings and the investigations remain ongoing.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

