Two shootings, two deaths reported in Durham almost two hours apart this weekend

Durham police are investigating two separate shootings in the city overnight that led to the deaths of two men, the department said.

In total, three men were shot.

Officers first responded to reports of an aggravated assault at the 300 block of E. Cornwallis Road Saturday night after 11 p.m. The area is off Apex Highway and South Alston Avenue.

They arrived to find a man who had been shot.

He was taken to Duke University where he later died, a news release stated.

The victim has not been identified and police have not released details about what led to the assault.

Police ask anyone with information to call Investigator G. Silla at 919-560-4440.

Second shooting reported

Early Sunday morning, shortly before 1 a.m., Durham officers found two men suffering gunshot wounds in the 900 block of Clarendon Street, less than a 15-minute drive from the first incident.

Police said one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to Duke Hospital with life-threatening injuries, a new release said.

The victims in the shooting have not been identified and details about the circumstances are unknown.

As of April 1, there had been 50 people shot in Durham this year, 12 of them fatally, according to police statistics.

There were 24 juveniles shot either fatally or non-fatally in Durham in 2022, according to police statistics. Of those, 17 were 16 or 17 years old.

The investigation into the shootings continues and anyone with information about the shooting on Clarendon Road should call 919-560-4400, ext. 29238.

Reports can also be made to CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

These are developing stories and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.