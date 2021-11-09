Two shootings under investigation in Joplin

Nov. 9—Joplin police are investigating two shootings that occurred on Monday, leaving two people injured.

Police were called shortly before 10 a.m. Monday to the 900 block of South Connor Avenue, where they found Joseph D. Pryor, 29, of Joplin, with a single gunshot wound, according to a release from Capt. William Davis.

Pryor was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was later released, police said. Upon his discharge from the hospital, he was taken into custody on active warrants out of Webb City, Joplin police said.

Police later were called at around 5:30 p.m. Monday to the 3100 block of South Jefferson Avenue, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. As of Tuesday morning, the man's name had not been released to the public, and his injury status was unavailable, Davis said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the two incidents were related, but Davis said in a release that the Jefferson Avenue shooting is believed to be "an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public."