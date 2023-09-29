With two shootings this week, Topeka on pace to pass 2017 as deadliest year on record

Topeka is on pace for a record number of murders this year, following the shooting deaths of two people this week.

A man was killed Thursday evening and another arrested in connection with the apparent shooting.

Topeka police received a report about 8 p.m. Thursday of a shooting at the 3700 block of Park South Court. At that scene, they found a man who was suffering life-threatening injuries. Medical personnel later arrived at the scene but declared the man dead.

Police later identified the victim as Jeremy L. Palmer, 44, of Topeka.

They arrested Jacorey Tyrell Porter, 23, of Topeka, and booked him into Shawnee County Jail early Friday morning on suspicion of second-degree intentional murder, aggravated child endangerment and criminal restraint.

Victim of Monday shooting died on Wednesday

In a separate incident, police responded to a report of a shooting, and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound late Monday night.

The victim, Durant Redmond, 39, of Topeka, was taken to the hospital but died of those injuries Wednesday, the Topeka Police Department announced Friday. Police have not announced a suspect in that case yet.

Topeka has seen 24 murders this year.

With a little over three months left in 2023, that would put Topeka on pace for its deadliest year on record, passing a record 30 homicides in 2017.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on the incidents notify the Topeka Police Department at tellpd@topeka.org or by calling the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topekan Jacorey Porter arrested after fatal shooting of Jeremy Palmer