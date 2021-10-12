Two shot in Bloomfield, police say

Two men in their 20s were wounded Monday night when shots rang out during an argument in Bloomfield, police said.

Police received a report of multiple shots being fired in the 130-150 block of Brookline Avenue shortly after 8:45 p.m., they said. Officers responded and found a 23-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso and legs. He was take by ambulance to Saint Francis Hospital.

While on the scene, police learned that a 27-year-old who had a gunshot wounds to the chest had been driven to Saint Francis by acquaintances. The victims are expected to survive their injuries, police said.

Preliminary information indicates the men were shot during a dispute involving 3-5 people, they said.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information that may help them is asked to call Bloomfield police at 860-242-5501.

