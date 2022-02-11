Two shot dead in Baltimore Friday morning, police say

Two males of unknown ages were shot dead and another man injured by a gunshot in separate shootings over a 40-minute stretch Baltimore Friday morning, city police said.

The homicides occurred within 20 minutes of each other in South and West Baltimore, according to Baltimore police. Only about 3 miles separated the killings.

Detective Vernon Davis, a police department spokesman, said there are no indications preliminarily that the killings are connected. He could provide few details about the circumstances of the fatal shootings.

“The detectives are out there currently working on the case,” he said. “Hopefully they’ll be giving us more information later.”

Before the deadly violence — around 9:10 a.m. — patrol officers with the Eastern District station encountered an injured 46-year-old man in the 1700 block of Latrobe St. Police said the man had been shot in the hand, and that medics took him from the Station North neighborhood to a hospital.

About 20 minutes later, Southern District police officers got a call about a shooting and went to the 500 block of South Payson St. to investigate.

Police said the officers found a male there in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood; he’d been shot multiple times.

The gunshot victim was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center but medical personnel pronounced him dead, according to police. Homicide detectives have initiated an investigation.

Around 9:50 a.m., an alert on the city’s ShotSpotter gunshot detection system brought officers to the 1800 block of Ashburton St.

Police said the Western District officers found an unidentified male who’d been shot more than once. He was taken to shock trauma and pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives assumed the investigation.

Police said anyone with information about the killings can call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. If someone knows something but wishes to remain anonymous, they can dial 1-866-7LOCKUP to leave a tip with Metro Crime Stoppers, police said.