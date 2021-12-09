Two shot to death overnight in Fresno, others injured in fight, police say

Two people were shot to death and others were injured in separate incidents Thursday in Fresno, according to police.

Fresno police were notified by the ShotSpotter technology that multiple shots were fired about 1 a.m. on San Pablo Avenue just north of Divisadero Street in south Fresno, according to Lt. Brian Pierce.

Officers arrived to find one man killed by multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Two other men were injured in the altercation — one with a gunshot wound and the other stabbed — but are now considered stable after being taken to a hospital.

“There’s multiple witnesses and we also have some video surveillance to review at this time,” Pierce said.

Police said video shows there was an altercation at the apartment building before the violence occurred, but what caused the incident isn’t immediately clear.

In a second incident around the same time, police were investigating a gun homicide near East Barstow Avenue and North Angus Avenue in north Fresno, police said.

Few detail on the second homicide were immediately available.

The homicides mark the 70th and 71st this year in Fresno, police said.

