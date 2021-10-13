Two shot to death at Richland County senior living community, deputies say

Richland County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting at a local senior living community, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called to the Harmony Collection on Clemson Road at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

There, they found two people inside of an apartment who had been shot, according to the statement. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the deceased were not released.

The investigation into the shooting is on-going. Deputies do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.