Two shot to death Saturday near Plant City

Two people died early Saturday morning following a shooting in Parkwood Estates, a mobile home community near Plant City.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at 2 a.m. and found an adult and a juvenile had been shot. Ambulances transported the pair to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The incident was drug-related and all suspects are in custody, said Jessica Lang, a spokesperson for the office. The agency declined to release names of either the victims or the suspects and said it was continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.