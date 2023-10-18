Argument between members of rival gangs leads to shooting in downtown OKC parking garage

An argument inside of Oklahoma County's courthouse between two members of rival gangs Wednesday morning spilled over into a nearby parking garage, resulting in a shooting that injured two unidentified adults.

Oklahoma City police received reports of eight to 10 shots fired in a parking garage directly north of Oklahoma County's office building on Robert S Kerr Avenue between and Harvey and Hudson Avenues at about 10:15 a.m., police Sgt. Gary Knight told The Oklahoman.

The shots were heard at about 10:15 a.m. by at least one employee who said she was in a meeting inside the county's building.

Knight said two gunshot victims later arrived at OU Medical Center.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office assumed control of the scene shortly after the shots were fired.

Aaron Brilbeck, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, confirmed the shooting victims transported themselves to the hospital.

While he told The Oklahoman he did not have identities for the victims yet, he did say he believed their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police and sheriff's deputies closed the parking garage across from the courthouse.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Argument between members of rival gangs leads to downtown garage shooting