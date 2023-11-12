Two shot in drive-by shooting: police

SAN DIEGO — Two people were sent to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in the Rolando neighborhood Saturday night, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a group of people were gathered on the 4500 block of Virginia Avenue shortly before 10:45 p.m. when an unknown car drove by. Someone in the car reportedly fired several rounds at the group.

A 35-year old man was shot in the stomach and a 35 year old woman was shot in the back, police said. Both victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was described by SDPD as a black man wearing black clothing. He was last seen traveling northbound on Virginia Avenue. There is no description of the vehicle at this time.

San Diego Police Gang Detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

