Two shot in east-side Green Bay incident involving four people ages 17 to 21, police say

GREEN BAY – Two people were shot Wednesday night in an incident involving four Green Bay individuals ranging in ages from 17 to 21, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of East Mason Street for reports of a male shooting victim, police said. Soon after, police learned there was another male gunshot victim at the 600 block of Lime Kiln Road, and additional first responders went there.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals. One was released a short time after, while the second was admitted for serious injuries that were reported to be nonlife-threatening, police said.

Detectives found evidence that about 20 rounds were fired during the incident. A Glock pistol located at the scene had an extended magazine with 25 rounds of ammunition loaded in it, police said.

Narcotics were also found. Criminal charges will be requested when the investigation is finalized, police said. The four people involved in the incident knew each other, police said.

Green Bay police are asking anyone with information to call the police department at 920-448-3208 and reference report 22-229674. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). People can also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or use the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Two shot in Green Bay incident involving four people ages 17 to 21