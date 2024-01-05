Two shot at Fairfield apartment complex

Jan. 5—Fairfield Police are investigating a double shooting Thursday night at Timber Hollow Apartments.

Officers responded about 9:40 p.m. to South Timber Hollow Drive on a report of a shooting. Two victims suffering non life-threatening gunshot wounds were found and transported to local hospitals for treatment, according to Fairfield Police.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation, and anyone who has information or witnessed the incident is urged to call 513-829-8201 and ask to speak to Sgt. Bryan Carnes.

The Timber Hollow Apartments are off South Gilmore Road near state Route 4.