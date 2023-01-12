Two shot in Fort Worth Wednesday in unrelated incidents on I-20, south side, police say

Two people were shot in Fort Worth on Wednesday in unrelated incidents. One was in the south police division and the other on Interstate-20, officials said,

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department said officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 2900 block of Manu Street around 3:45 p.m. They found a person with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was stabilized and transported to a local hospital, police said. The incident is still under investigation.

Around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to another call regarding a shooting. When they arrived at a convenience store in the 5500 block of James Avenue, they found a victim who said he’d been shot on Interstate 20 by a suspect who had followed him from the Texaco convenience store at 5317 Mansfield Highway.

The victim told police he had gone into Texaco with a female acquaintance. The suspect, a man who has a child with the female acquaintance, was also there. When the victim left the store he headed west on Interstate 20. The suspect, in a silver-colored sedan, was also traveling west on I-20.

According to the victim’s report, the suspect pulled out a weapon and shot him one time, hitting the victim on the right side of the neck. The suspect fled the scene, and the victim drove to a Valero on James Avenue to get medical help.

Police said the victim was stable when he was taken to a local hospital and the suspect was identified. The Gun Violence Unit will handle the follow-up investigation.

