Two shot at funeral luncheon when argument escalates, Minnesota cops say

Two people were shot on Saturday, Jan. 22, when a gunman opened fire on a group of people gathering after a funeral, according to police reports in Minnesota.

The shooting occurred at the Cora McCorvey Health and Wellness Center in Minneapolis, where about 100 people were gathered for a funeral luncheon, according to WCCO.

A man entered the venue and an argument ensued, leading to him firing shots, the Star-Tribune reported. The suspect fled after shooting a man and woman, who were hospitalized and listed in critical condition, the newspaper reported.

The relationship between the suspect and those who were gathered for the luncheon hasn’t been made public.

“Gun violence is seriously concerning. A shooting at a repast is shocking, not only to the individual conscious, but to the community as a whole,” Minneapolis Police Officer Garrett Parten said, according to KMSP. “The lack of appreciation for the sanctity of life leaves many of us aching for understanding… This is very hard for family and friends and loved ones who gathered to grieve and honor someone that they had loved.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

