Two shot at Hollybrook Apartments in Laurel Wednesday night

Two people were shot at Hollybrook Apartments in Laurel Wednesday night.

Around 9:40 p.m., the Laurel Police Department posted on Facebook that they were on the scene of a shooting on Pasture Lane.

One victim was struck by gunfire, Laurel Police Chief Danny Wright said when reached by phone, and was taken by helicopter to a trauma center. The other victim was "grazed" by a bullet, and declined medical care, said Wright, who declined to provide the ages and genders of the victims.

The Laurel Police Department updated the Facebook post to say the scene had been contained to the 400 building of Hollybrook around 10:45 p.m. and fully cleared around 11:10 p.m.

No arrests have been made, Wright said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Delaware Crimestoppers by texting "KEYWORD" followed by your information to CRIMES (274637). Tips submitted to Crimestoppers that lead to an arrest are potentially eligible for a cash reward.

Earlier this month, 26-year-old Taylor German was shot and killed on West Sixth Street. A 41-year-old man was also shot in that incident.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on Sussex County and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

