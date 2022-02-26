Two shot at Indianapolis Jewish Community Center

Two people were shot at Indianapolis' Jewish Community Center on Saturday afternoon, police said, and investigators do not believe the incident was a hate crime.

Both are in stable condition, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said after responding to the scene at 6701 Hoover Road about 2 p.m.

Police at the scene said the shooting was possibly related to an argument in a basketball game at the center.

Because of the police activity in the area, IMPD asked people to stay away from the center.

Police said the shooting happened at the gym. Anxious parents are gathering outside the center and officers are directing them to a classroom on north side of facility.

IndyStar reporter Tony Cook contributed to this article.

