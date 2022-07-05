Two shot and injured in separate Raceland shootings; police seek tips

Authorities are seeking information in separate shootings that left two men injured over the Fourth of July weekend in Lafourche Parish.

Late Sunday night, deputies responded to a call of a person shot at a residence in the 500 block of Ayo Street in Raceland, Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release Tuesday. An 18-year-old man had what appeared to be a bullet wound on his leg and other graze wounds to his body.

Investigators learned he was outside at the corner or Ayo Street and Fern Lane when he was shot, according to the Sheriff's Office. The victim was taken to a hospital in New Orleans for treatment.

Early Tuesday, investigators responded to Ochsner St. Anne Hospital in Raceland after a man arrived with a gunshot wound, the Sheriff's Office said. The 30-year-old man was reportedly shot while sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle, which was parked in front of his home in the 700 block of St. Louis Street in Raceland.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and leg. He was also transported to a New Orleans hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information may submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or CrimeStoppersBR.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

