Two shot inside Fresno bar in fight, police say. Officers seek shooter who ran off

Two men were recovering in a hospital Thursday after they were shot in a fight inside a Fresno bar, police said.

The wounded men were reported to police by Clovis Community Medical Center after they arrived in a car driven by a third person, police said.

Officers determined the two men — one 45 and the other 37 — were shot after 1 a.m. Thursday inside The Next Bar on the northeast corner of Cedar and Shields avenues by a man in his 20s, police said.

Detectives said they found evidence the shooting happened inside the bar.

The shooter, who was in a red shirt and dark pants, fled on foot following the violence, police said.

Both victims were transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno and as of 8:30 a.m. were in stable condition, police said.

The suspect was still outstanding, police said, as detectives continued to work leads.

Detectives were searching for any witnesses and asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or Fresno police at 559-621-7000.