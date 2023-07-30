Two shot and killed in double homicide at Richmond apartment

Jul. 30—The Richmond Police Department (RPD) is investigating a double homicide after they found two people dead in an apartment building's parking lot Saturday night.

According to a press release, RPD responded to Foxhaven Drive around 10:17 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, investigators discovered the body of 33-year-old Warren Bowman lying on the ground in the parking lot of the apartment complex. The body of a female victim, 24-year-old Makayla Walker, was found in a vehicle in the roadway near the same parking spot where Bowman's body was discovered, police said.

Both victims had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were unresponsive when emergency responders arrived at the scene. Officers and medical personnel attempted to provide aid to the victims, but both were deceased.

Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison arrived at the scene around 10:30 a.m. and transported both bodies to Frankfort for an autopsy, which is pending.

According to Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson, RPD detectives and the department's Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and during their investigation identified the suspected shooter as Walker's 24-year-old boyfriend, Stephon Laroy Baskerville.

Richardson said based on evidence obtained at the scene, investigators believe Walker and Baskerville were involved in a domestic dispute when the shooting occurred. Detectives believe Bowman, who police said Sunday worked as a maintenance man for the apartment complex, may have attempted to intervene on Walker's behalf.

Cornelison said, based on evidence, it is unclear which victim was shot first during the incident, but he does believe Walker was attempting to flee the scene in her vehicle before she died.

According to investigators, immediately after the shooting, Baskerville fled the area on foot. Officers and police K9s began an immediate search that continued throughout the night and early morning.

Around 6:33 a.m., police said Baskerville was observed walking in the area of South Keeneland Drive and Tates Creek and he was taken into custody without incident.

Baskerville is charged with murder-domestic violence, murder and tampering with physical evidence.

"We ask that the community and others remember the victim's families as they grieve and mourn the loss of their loved ones," Richardson said in the release.