Two shot, killed in Houma as they returned home from the Hercules parade, sheriff reports

A man and woman were "viscously gunned down," in front of their home after returning from a parade in Houma, a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office news release said.

Detective are investigating the deadly shootings of the two, "who were viciously gunned down in the front yard of their residence as they returned home," the release said.

The shooting occurred just before midnight Feb. 2 in the 300 block of Willowdale Drive as the two returned from the Hercules parade. The Sheriff's Office confirmed the event is being treated as a homicide investigation and has more detectives than normal working it. The names of the two are not being released at this time.

Nearly 300 officers were working the parade, and because of that, the response to the shooting was swift and with larger than normal numbers.

“Our detectives have worked tirelessly since learning of the incident, and we are taking an 'all hands-on deck' approach, in hopes of bringing a quick resolution to this tragic event," Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said. "We will not stop until we bring justice to those affected in this heinous act of violence.”

