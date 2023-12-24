Two shot at Modesto gas station. Police search neighborhoods for subjects

Two people were taken to hospital emergency departments for treatment after a shooting at the Valero gas station and food mart on Prescott Road at Mount Vernon Drive in Modesto on Sunday morning.

A police lieutenant said the shooting occurred inside and outside the market. Investigators “don’t know their condition as of now and we don’t know the source of the reason why” the shooting occurred, Lt. Brian Binkley said at the scene. He did not know what time the shooting occurred, but social media posts suggest it was sometime in the 9 a.m. hour.

The lieutenant said he did not believe either of those shot was an employee of the business, and an employee who arrived at Valero after the crime scene was taped off said that he’d heard his colleagues were OK.

At least in the neighborhood east of the shooting scene, sheriff’s deputies helped establish a perimeter as an undetermined number of subjects were being sought.

This article will be updated as additional information is available.

Police investigate an incident in which two people were shot at the Valero gas station on Prescott Road in Modesto, Calif., on the morning of Dec. 24, 2023.