Two shot at Monroeville hotel party

A Pittsburgh man in facing charges in connection to a shooting at a Monroeville hotel.

Jamar Reese, 36, is charged with aggravated assault and gun violations after two people were shot at the Red Roof Inn on Mosside Boulevard Thursday, according to Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review.

Officers were dispatched to the hotel around 1:30 a.m. for a reported shooting, Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole told the Trib. There was a party in one of the rooms where the shooting occurred.

One person was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition. The other person, later identified as Reese, was taken by private vehicle to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Trib.

Reese was released from the hospital and arrested. He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court in March, according to court documents.

TRENDING NOW:

Experts question the safety of the recreational drug, Delta-8 Cold case unit finds major breakthrough in 1994 murder of East Liberty woman Local man pleads guilty for stealing cars from Pittsburgh International Airport rental lot VIDEO: Mental health expert says Pittsburgh ranks high among states with season affective disorder DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts