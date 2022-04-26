Two shot at Morgantown apartment complex; detectives seek witnesses

Apr. 26—The Monongalia County Sheriff's Department is looking for anyone with information about a shooting at an apartment complex in Morgantown early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched for a shooting at Northside Hills Apartments' 2800 building, near West Run Road at about 1:48 a.m. Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they found two individuals with gunshot wounds, the release stated.

The victims were transported to the hospital for treatment. The individuals' names are not being released Monday, however the press release said their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Detectives with the sheriff's department were called to the scene and their investigation is still on-going.

Any additional information about the nature of the shooting or if police have any potential suspects cannot be released at this stage of the open investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity on West Run Road Sunday morning between 1:30-2 a.m. in the area of The Lofts or Northside Hills Apartments to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 304-291-7218.

The Dominion Post will continue to follow this story and report any new information as it becomes available.