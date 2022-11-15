Two shot in N. 17th Street building; police say there's no active threat

Two people were shot inside a building near the Marquette University campus Monday night, according to the Marquette University Police Department.

MU police said they responded at 8:22 p.m. to reports of a shooting inside a building in the 800 block of N. 17th Street. They said two people were shot by a third person, none of whom were affiliated with Marquette.

They said there's no active threat to the campus and that the Milwaukee Police Department is investigating. Milwaukee police didn't immediately respond to questions.

The university had issued a safety alert at 8:22 p.m., saying a shooting occurred on the 800 block of 22nd Street and that the public should avoid the area. The university issued a second alert at 9:07 p.m., announcing there was no threat to the public but people should still avoid the area so first responders can work.

