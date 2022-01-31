Two shot near memorial for 2021 Keyes homicide victim, Stanislaus deputies say

Two young men in their 20s suffered gunshot wounds Saturday night in the area of a candlelight vigil being held for Evan Robinson, a 16-year-old Keyes resident fatally shot in May 2021.

The victims’ wounds were not life-threatening, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Luke Schwartz told The Bee on Monday morning.

About 5:18 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to the 5600 block of Seventh Street in Keyes on a reported shooting. There apparently was a “dispute and altercation” leading up to the shooting, but its nature still is being investigated, Schwartz said.

The two shooting victims were treated at a local hospital, he said, and investigators are working with “limited suspect information.”

On May 4 of last year, Robinson was shot while at a taco truck. Investigators have called the Modesto teenager an “unintended victim” of a fight that broke out nearby.

Ruben Perez, 19, of Keyes faces murder charges in Robinson’s death. He was arrested in south Modesto when he went to attend classes as part of the terms of his probation on an unrelated case.

Anthony Joseph Pando, 22, of Ceres was arrested later the same day when police in Medford, Oregon, made contact with him during a traffic stop.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s office did not file murder charges against Pando.

A source at the DA’s office told The Bee last year that Perez was the main aggressor in the fight. He was charged not only with Robinson’s murder but the attempted murder of Pando and another man who was with Pando.

Robinson’s mother, Athan Hicks, told The Bee last year that the prosecutor told her ballistics show Pando’s bullet killed her son but that he fired in self-defense.