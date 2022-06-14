Two shot near South Memphis gas station, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
Memphis Police are investigating after two people were shot near a South Memphis gas station.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 800 block of Mississippi Boulevard around 7:30 Monday night.

According to police, two people who had been shot were outside a gas station.

FOX13′s crew at the scene said they saw officers going in and out of the gas station and checking surveillance video.

Crime scene tape surrounded the area where the two people were found.

Both people were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Officers said no one was in custody for the shooting Monday night.

