Two shot near South Memphis gas station, police say

Memphis Police are investigating after two people were shot near a South Memphis gas station.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 800 block of Mississippi Boulevard around 7:30 Monday night.

According to police, two people who had been shot were outside a gas station.

FOX13′s crew at the scene said they saw officers going in and out of the gas station and checking surveillance video.

Crime scene tape surrounded the area where the two people were found.

Both people were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Officers said no one was in custody for the shooting Monday night.

At 7:34 pm, Officers responded to 843 Mississippi Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Officers located two victims on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to ROH in critical condition. No one is in custody.



This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/BUlrdRrt3s — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 14, 2022

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: