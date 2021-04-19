Two shot near Westwood Elementary School in Dayton

Apr. 19—Two males were shot near Westwood Elementary School in Dayton, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office dispatchers reported. One was shot in the abdomen and the other was shot in the finger.

Initial reports show the shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. Sunday. Both victims were taken to Miami Valley Hospital after the shooting, which was reported on North Upland Avenue, dispatchers said.

The victim's condition and additional suspect information was not available.