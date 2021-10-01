Two shot in North Austin but SWAT situation ends, police say

Police remained on the scene Friday afternoon where a SWAT incident was wrapping up after a shooting that left two people wounded on the city’s West Side.

As of about 1:20 p.m., no one was found inside the building and the SWAT officers left the area, according to a police News Affairs officer on the scene in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue.

Earlier, an emailed statement from police said the scene remained dangerous. “Stay safe,” the email read.

Earlier, a male of an unknown age was shot at that adress and was taken by ambulance to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt said.

The other person shot, also a male, was taken to a hospital by Chicago police officers, Merritt said.

Check back for details on this developing story.

rsobol@chicagotribune.com