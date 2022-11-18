Two shot, one critically, at Kansas City gas station late Thursday morning, police say

Two people were shot and wounded, one critically, late Thursday morning at a Kansas City gas station in the Hickman Mills neighborhood, according to police.

Kansas City police officers were dispatched shortly before 10 a.m. to the Phillips 66 at 5151 E. Red Bridge Road on a report of a shooting at that address, police said. One gunshot victim was found on the ground and taken by ambulance to the hospital.

A second gunshot victim was dropped off at a local hospital stemming from the same incident, according to police. As of Thursday afternoon, one victim was listed in stable condition and the other was in critical condition, according to police.

Police had no information to share concerning a suspect as of Thursday evening. Further details about the shooting were not immediately known.

The Star’s Jenna Thompson contributed to this report.