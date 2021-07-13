Two shot, one critically outside Kansas City’s Southeast Community Center, police say

Bill Lukitsch
·1 min read

Two people were shot outside of Kansas City’s Southeast Community Center on Monday night following a volley of gunfire involving an unknown number of shooters, according to police.

Around 8 p.m., two off-duty Kansas City police officers were inside the community center working an event there when they heard the sound of several gunshots coming from outside and immediately called for backup, said Donna Drake, a department spokeswoman.

The officers found two victims with gunshot wounds in the parking lot, Drake said, and rendered aid to them while advising community center attendees to remain indoors.

One person was taken into police custody immediately after the shooting, Drake said.

Police had no immediate details to share regarding the identity of the victims, including their ages, Drake said. One of those shot was hospitalized with a critical injury but was considered stable. The other suffered an injury described by police as non life threatening.

Drake said other details, including the number of shots fired and whether weapons were recovered on scene, were part of an active investigation in its early stages and not immediately available.

As of late Monday, police were not actively seeking for any other suspects, Drake said.

Police maintained a heavy presence on the scene well into the evening as some community members remained in the parking lot. Three crime scene evidence vans arrived by nightfall as several cars were still parked there.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Drake said having off duty officers in the community center likely helped KCPD’s response time.

“The fact that they were already here working was a huge advantage to the situation,” Drake said.

