Two shot, one dead in Saturday morning shooting in Kansas City, police say

Police are investigating after two people were shot and one was killed Saturday morning in Kansas City.

Officers responded to the reports of gunshots at 10:30 a.m. near East 37th Street and Prospect Avenue, according to Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The call was upgraded to a shooting as police arrived.

Investigators discovered one man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive and emergency medical personnel declared him dead at the scene.

A second man who was shot had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

It is unclear what started the shooting and police were still searching for suspects, Carlisle said.

Additional shots were fired near East 35th Street and Brooklyn Avenue around noon as police were canvassing the scene, Carlisle said.

An unknown vehicle fled the scene shortly after the gunfire. It is unclear if the incidents were related, Carlisle said.

Anyone with more information can call the department’s TIPS line anonymously at 816-474-TIPS or the homicide unit at 816-234-5043.

This marks the 57th homicide in 2023 around the Kansas City area, according to records kept by The Star.

At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, one man was discovered in the street near West 40th and Washington streets, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died shortly after.

On Friday night, one person was killed and four others, including a child under 5, were injured in a shooting in a gas station parking lot at the corner of 35th Street and Prospect Avenue, according to police.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available.