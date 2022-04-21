Two shot, one dead in Waveland homicide, police say

Waveland Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 300 block of Hargett Street.

Police arrived to the scene at 1:54 a.m. Thursday and found two people had been shot. The victims were transported to area hospitals, where one victim died.

“We are still in the very early stages of our investigation. More information will be released as soon as it becomes available,” Police Chief Mike Prendergast said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the crime should call the Waveland Police Department at 228-467-3669.