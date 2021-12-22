Two shot, one fatally, in Baltimore’s Upton neighborhood overnight

Two people were shot, one fatally, in Baltimore City’s Upton neighborhood overnight.

A few minutes after 1 a.m., Baltimore Police officers were called to the 700 block of Mosher St. for a reported shooting, according to a news release from the department. They found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he later died. She was treated at a local hospital for gunshot wounds to her leg.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call detectives at 410-396-2100, or to submit an anonymous tip through Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCK-UP.