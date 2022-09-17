Two shot, one fatally, in Brooklyn during clash over SUV, police say

Two men were shot, one fatally, in Brooklyn early Saturday when a clash over an SUV ended in gunfire, cops said.

The shooting took place on E. 37th St. near Glenwood Road in East Flatbush at about 2:45 a.m. after the victims agreed to meet up with the gunmen, cops said.

The victims were planning to either sell or rent their grey Toyota Rav 4 to the suspects, police sources said. But when they arrived, the suspects opened fire, striking a 24-year-old victim in the chest. The victim’s friend, 29, was shot in the leg.

One of the suspects jumped into the Rav 4 and sped off with it. His accomplice fled in the car the two men came in, police said.

The victims, stranded on the street, made the 10 block trek to Downstate Medical Center, where the man shot in the chest died of his wounds.

His name was not immediately disclosed as investigators track down relatives. The man shot in the leg is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.