Two shot, one fatally, during clash on Brooklyn street

Two men were shot, one fatally, in a confrontation outside a Brooklyn building early Tuesday, police said.

The victims were part of a group of men involved in an argument when gunfire erupted on Putnam Ave. near Howard Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant about 12:30 a.m., cops said.

EMS rushed a 27-year-old man shot in the groin, arm and chest to Interfaith Medical Center, where he died.

A 21-year-old man struck in the elbow and leg was in stable condition at the same hospital.

There were no arrests.