Two shot, one fatally, in early morning incident at central Springfield business

Police are seeking a suspect in an early morning shooting that left one man dead.

According to a release from the Springfield Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot at Thrifty Discount Carpets at 318 N. Kansas Expressway just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. The release does not say if the shooting occurred inside or outside of the business.

One victim was treated at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries, but a second victim, Larry McCoo, 35, from Springfield, was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

A suspect has not been identified at this time.

Detectives know that multiple people were present during this incident. They encourage anyone with information to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.

This is Springfield’s 12th homicide investigation in 2023.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Two shot in early morning incident at central Springfield business